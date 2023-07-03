Kevin Jonas Says Their Tour Rehearsals Are “Overwhelming”

Kevin Jonas chatted with his youngest brother, Frankie, on his podcast about rehearsals for the Jonas Brother’s upcoming tour. He admitted it’s a bit “overwhelming”. They have committed to playing all five of their albums at each show of their 35 date trek, and currently the setlist is clocking in at 3 hours and 42 minutes!

Kevin said he’s excited and they’re committed to doing it, but there’s also a bit of “how are we going to do this?”

Kevin and Frankie are also hosts of the competition show “Claim To Fame” on ABC featuring relatives of celebs.