Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle feels “less than” compared to her sisters-in-law

Jonas Brothers‘ wives all seem pretty tight, but Kevin Jonas‘ wife, Danielle, admits that sometimes, she feels like she has to compete with her more famous sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Kevin and Danielle appeared on the latest episode of the LadyGang podcast, and Danielle revealed, “It’s a love-hate. I feel like I am torn. The two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, and it’s hard.”

Kevin then quickly moved to reassure her, saying, “I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like [they have] solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It’s like everyone has to find their place, no matter the situation, right?”

“It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you,” Danielle replied, referring to her husband. “And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

The LadyGang hosts praised Danielle for being vulnerable and “relatable.” They also credited her for Kevin’s “glow-up” — meaning, he looks much better than he used to, thanks to her.

“She worked on me every single minute of every day!” Kevin admitted. “She pushes me to work out…she was a hairdresser and always helped me with the ‘curly’ situation.”

The LadyGang hosts also begged Kevin and Danielle for another series of their reality show, Married to Jonas.

