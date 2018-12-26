Kevin Spacey “Let Me Be Frank” Video Gets 5 Million Views in 24 Hours
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 26, 2018 @ 6:12 AM

 

After being charged with felony sexual assault of a teenage boy and having to answer to the charges in court on January 7, actor Kevin Spacey posted a strange video talking about a comeback.
In the video titled, “Let Me Be Frank,” Spacey speaks as if he’s Frank Underwood from “House of Cards” has been seen more than 5 million times in 24 hours on YouTube.
In the cryptic video Spacey address the allegations against him by saying, “If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not gonna pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”
He ended the video with what seems to be a mention of his character on “House of Cards” by saying, “Wait a minute, come to think of it, you never actually saw me die, did you? Conclusions can be so deceiving. Miss me?”
What do you think of Spacey’s video? What part of it stuck out the most to you?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

December 26th is National Candy Cane Day! How To Get Rid Of Your Christmas Tree In An Environmentally Friendly Way Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Get Married This Weekend? Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal Prank Ryan Reynolds The Future is Here! Nike Releasing Self-Lacing Basketball Shoes In 2019 Broken Hershey’s Kisses Stressing Out Bakers
Comments