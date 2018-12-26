Kevin Spacey “Let Me Be Frank” Video Gets 5 Million Views in 24 Hours

After being charged with felony sexual assault of a teenage boy and having to answer to the charges in court on January 7, actor Kevin Spacey posted a strange video talking about a comeback.

In the video titled, “Let Me Be Frank,” Spacey speaks as if he’s Frank Underwood from “House of Cards” has been seen more than 5 million times in 24 hours on YouTube.

In the cryptic video Spacey address the allegations against him by saying, “If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not gonna pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

He ended the video with what seems to be a mention of his character on “House of Cards” by saying, “Wait a minute, come to think of it, you never actually saw me die, did you? Conclusions can be so deceiving. Miss me?”

