KFC is Making Bucket Sweaters

Nov 9, 2021 @ 8:52am

KFC has a new product, just in time for the holidays.

The Finger Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger is a holiday sweater designed to fit the chain’s signature buckets.

The design includes built-in mittens to keep your hands toasty warm and it’s festive as heck!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kentucky Fried Chicken (@kfc)

Customers who order a qualifying KFC bucket meal via the brand’s website or app Tuesday through Thursday this week will have a chance to claim the free Finger Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger.

What’s the last impulse buy you made?

