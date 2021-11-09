KFC is Making Bucket Sweaters
KFC has a new product, just in time for the holidays.
The Finger Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger is a holiday sweater designed to fit the chain’s signature buckets.
The design includes built-in mittens to keep your hands toasty warm and it’s festive as heck!
Customers who order a qualifying KFC bucket meal via the brand’s website or app Tuesday through Thursday this week will have a chance to claim the free Finger Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger.
What’s the last impulse buy you made?