It’s that time of year to cozy up by the fireplace and smell the scent of fried chicken. KFC has debuted a fire log that smells like The Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices. You can buy it for $18.99 at kfcfirelogs.com. There is a limited supply and you’ll only be able to buy one. The website says one log per person. This is not a joke. What’s your favorite food smell? Do you wish they bottled it and you could spray it all over?