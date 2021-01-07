      Weather Alert

KFC Launches ‘Best Chicken Sandwich Ever’

Jan 7, 2021 @ 11:46am

Imagine, in the future…former fast food workers telling their grandchildren about the great Chicken Sandwich War. There is yet another sandwich being added to the long-going Chicken Sandwich War and it’s from one of the kings of chicken places, KFC.

The KFC Chicken Sandwich consists of a quarter-pound, extra crispy breast filet on a brioche bun with pickles and sauce.  The sandwich will be nationwide at all KFC restaurants by the end of February. Will you try this new sandwich from KFC? Do you think the market is now over-saturated with chicken sandwiches? Who makes your favorite chicken sandwich?

Popular Posts
'Bridgerton' Fans Mortified By Explicit Sex Scenes As They Watch Netflix Drama With Their Parents
Why Not Get A Fresh Start In 2021 With $10,000 In Your Pocket?
Let's Play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War!
kevin stefanski
Browns Hit With Major COVID Losses Ahead Of Playoff Game
‘GOT’ Ending Cost HBO Half Its Subscribers