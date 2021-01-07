KFC Launches ‘Best Chicken Sandwich Ever’
Imagine, in the future…former fast food workers telling their grandchildren about the great Chicken Sandwich War. There is yet another sandwich being added to the long-going Chicken Sandwich War and it’s from one of the kings of chicken places, KFC.
The KFC Chicken Sandwich consists of a quarter-pound, extra crispy breast filet on a brioche bun with pickles and sauce. The sandwich will be nationwide at all KFC restaurants by the end of February. Will you try this new sandwich from KFC? Do you think the market is now over-saturated with chicken sandwiches? Who makes your favorite chicken sandwich?