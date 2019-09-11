      Weather Alert

KFC Themed Dating Simulator Game Is Newest Marketing Attempt

Sep 11, 2019 @ 8:09am

In what might be the single strangest marketing ploy of 2019, KFC is releasing a computer game where you date an anime-styled Colonel Sanders.

According to the game’s description, the game “follows you, a promising culinary student, as you try to date your classmate, Colonel Sanders.” Along the way, you will be making “life-changing decisions”. Also, there appears to be a character named “Professor Dog.” The full title is I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator. If you’re wondering about when it’s released, it’s currently listed as “coming soon” on the online game store Steam. Who knows? You might get the list of secret herbs and spices if you win; however, you probably will not.

Is this the most out-of-control example of viral marketing yet? What fast food mascot would you like to date?

