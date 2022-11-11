Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Kid Applies For A Job At Drake’s…To Get An Xbox

November 11, 2022 10:12AM EST
Share

Nash Johnson is 8-years-old and knew he could earn money faster to buy that Xbox if he got a job. So…he got online and applied to be a dishwasher at the new Drake’s that opened in Lexington, Kentucky. One snag…his mom didn’t know. She admires his initiative though!

He put he was under 18, because they didn’t ask for his birthdate. Clever…but ultimately, they couldn’t offer him the job legally until he’s 16. But the management at Drake’s were so impressed with him, they invited him to orientation where they gave him that Xbox! And he cut the ribbon at the Grand Opening celebration!

Popular Posts

1

Home For The Holidays - Get your mortgage or rent paid for in 2023
2

Why The Massillon Tigers Are Called Paper Champions
3

Don't get freaked out, but Mix 94-1 may literally be haunted
4

Tom Brady Releases Official Statement On Divorce
5

Disney+ Previews The Santa Clauses