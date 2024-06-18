Kid Saves His Family From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Source: YouTube

Normally, it’s probably not great for a 10-year-old to be playing video games in the middle of the night, but in this case, it was life saving.

Matteo Policano heard a beeping sound in his West Virginia home while playing video games and decided to wake his dad up to figure out what that was. It happened to be the carbon monoxide alarm was going off.

His mom, Whitney, called 911 and got everyone out of the house. The fire department says gas from their pool heater was seeping into their home, and that they had maybe 30-40 minutes until it could have been deadly!