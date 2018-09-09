Kid sounds exactly like MICHAEL JACKSON

WOW. This kid sounds EXACT. I expect this to blow up.

RELATED CONTENT

You could be on the new BANNER downtown CLE across from the Q.

I post this every couple years – video from when I was at the Top of the World Trade Center less than 48 hours before 9/11 attacks.

Canton Grocery Store employee stole $9,200 in HAM!

WATCH SERENA VERBALLY DESTROY THIS JUDGE

Is this prank GENIUS or too far?

Kid Pulls off A Cappella “Africa” By Toto