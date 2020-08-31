Kids Honor Black Panther With Action Figure Memorials
Many parents had the difficult task of explaining the death of Black Panther.
Photos started popping up on social media of kids holding their own Marvel Memorial with all of their Marvel action figures.
Mark Ruffalo who plays Hulk wrote, this is his power and impact on the next generation #ChadwickForever.
How did you explain the death of Chadwick Boseman to your child? Did social media force you to have the conversation sooner than you would have liked?