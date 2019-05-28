      Weather Alert

Kids Sent to Detox Over Fortnite

May 28, 2019 @ 7:58am

Whether you like it or not, your kids are playing or have played Fortnite, and because of that many kids are being diagnosed with gaming addictions.
Cases of kids threatening to burn down homes if they can’t play, faking sickness to stay home, or some other drastic excuse is sending kids to detox centers across the globe.
Plus, this week the World Health Organization has deemed gaming addiction an official disease.
How do you keep your kids gaming under control? Has your kid ever shown signs of gaming addiction?

