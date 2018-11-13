Kim and Kanye Saved Neighbors’ Homes

Kim and Kanye are getting props from their neighbors for hiring a private team of firefighters to help keep their homes safe during the Woolsey wildfires in California.

As the fire began to creep up on their home at the end of the cul-de-sac, KimYe hired a private team to control the fire, and prevent a domino effect of devastation if their house was to go up in flames.

Because of this, KimYe saved their $60 million home and the other homes on their block.

