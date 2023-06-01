Kim Cattrall Will Show Up In “And Just Like That”

Kim Cattrall will once again embody Samantha Jones…but just for one scene in the Season 2 finale of And Just Like That. Sources say she shot her dialogue on March 22nd in New York City, without seeing or speaking with any of her co-stars, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with showrunner Michael Patrick King.

In the scene, Samantha has moved to London and has a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw. This isn’t the first time Samantha is being acknowledged in the show…Carrie engaged with an estranged Samantha over text in the first season. In the finale, the two made a plan to see each other in order to reconcile. Cattrall announced in 2016 that she done playing Samantha when she didn’t feel like the script for a proposed third film did justice to the character. That led to a public fallout with SJP.