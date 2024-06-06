Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Kim Kardashian Had The Perfect Outfit For Janet Jackson’s Concert

June 6, 2024 10:56AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Kim Kardashian picked the perfect outfit to see Janet Jackson in concert in Palm Desert…it was Janet’s actual costume from her 1993 “If” music video. Kardashian scored the outfit at auction in 2021 for $25,000.

Jackson later shared Kardashian’s post with the caption, “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! 💖💖 I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me 😘.” Kardashian also bought Princess Diana’s pendant in 2023.

BTW Kardashian is still working on becoming a lawyer!

MORE HERE

Popular Posts

1

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Noah Kahan and more
2

GoFundMe For 90-Year-Old Veteran Grocery Store Employee Tops $200,000
3

Friends Of Soap Actor Johnny Wactor Speak Out Following His Tragic Death
4

Taylor Swift pops into London to see Cara Delevigne in ‘Cabaret’
5

Halsey posts mysterious letter teasing new song out June 4