Kim Kardashian Has A Role In “American Horror Story”

Kim Kardashian is said to have a lead role in Season 12 of American Horror Story. That’s according a rep for series creator Ryan Murphy who spilled the tea to Variety. Kim herself confirmed her participation in an announcement Monday on her Instagram account, posting a teaser video with eerie music.

The video says that Kim will be joining series regular Emma Roberts in the 12th season, titled “Delicate,” which is coming sometime this summer. Roberts also posted the same video with the caption, “This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE.” Variety reported her character was written specifically for her.