Kim Kardashian Promises To Dish About Pete Davidson In New Hulu Show
Kim Kardashian says she’ll share “all the details” about her romance with Pete Davidson on her family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians.
“[Viewers will see] how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” Kardashian told Variety in a new interview. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”
Kardashian said she hasn’t filmed with Davidson but is “not opposed” to the possibility. “It’s just not what he does,” she said of him. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”
While Kanye West does feature in the first season of the show, according to Kardashian, there won’t be any animosity — especially since the filming was completed prior to the couple splitting up. The Kardashians also features Kardashian’s sisters and their mom, Kris Jenner.
The show premieres April 14th on Hulu.