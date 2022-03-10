      Weather Alert

Kim Kardashian Promises To Dish About Pete Davidson In New Hulu Show

Mar 10, 2022 @ 11:10am

Kim Kardashian says she’ll share “all the details” about her romance with Pete Davidson on her family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“[Viewers will see] how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” Kardashian told Variety in a new interview. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Kardashian said she hasn’t filmed with Davidson but is “not opposed” to the possibility. “It’s just not what he does,” she said of him. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

While Kanye West does feature in the first season of the show, according to Kardashian, there won’t be any animosity — especially since the filming was completed prior to the couple splitting up. The Kardashians also features Kardashian’s sisters and their mom, Kris Jenner.

The show premieres April 14th on Hulu.

Popular Posts
More Kanye West Pete Davidson Drama
Justin Timberlake posts 40th birthday tribute to wife Jessica Biel: “I celebrate you every day”
Ed Sheeran and co-writers facing copyright lawsuit over “Shape of You”
Disney+ Will Introduce A Cheaper Subscription W/ Commercials
New Music Friday: Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth, Khalid & more
Connect With Us Listen To Us On