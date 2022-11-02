Kim Petras and Sam Smith cried when “Unholy” topped the ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿chart

Capitol Records

Kim Petras revealed how she and Sam Smith reacted to their song “Unholy” topping the Billboard Hot 100.

Kim spoke to People about their recent victory and explained they were both in London when news broke that they topped the American songs chart.

“It was a super magical night, and we cried,” said Kim. “It was amazing. We spent it together that night, and I’ll never forget it.”

“Unholy” has gone on to make queer history on the Hot 100. Kim is now the first transgender artist to lead the ﻿Billboard ﻿chart, while Sam is the first non-binary artist. They also ushered in a new first when their song replaced ﻿Steve Lacy﻿’s “Bad Habit” at the top, marking the first time two gender-diverse artists took the #1 spot from a bisexual artist.

Kim expressed she is “so grateful” for how the audience supported “Unholy” and said she worked “so hard to get to this point” in her career.

“I’m not stopping now. I feel like I’ve reached this new plateau,” she continued before teasing her next single with Max Martin, “If Jesus Was a Rockstar.” The song arrives November 11.

Kim explained, “And now the pressure’s on for the songs to do well, and I feel ready… I have songs backed up, so many songs, that I feel are really ready [for public consumption].”

