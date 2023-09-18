Kim Petras releases previously shelved album ‘Problématique’ ahead of tour

Kim Petras has given fans a surprise ahead of her tour: the release of an album that was shelved last year.

The album, Problématique, was supposed to be Kim’s major-label debut studio album. In 2021, she released what was to be the first single from the project, “Future Starts Now,” and also performed several other songs scheduled to be on the album, like “Coconuts” and “Hit It From the Back,” at awards shows. Then in 2022, she said on social media that the project was in “limbo,” noting she “didn’t get approval to release anything.

“Coconuts” and “Hit It From the Back” ended up on Feed the Beast, Kim’s actual major-label debut, released earlier this year. Problématique includes 10 different tracks, including “All She Wants” featuring Paris Hilton.

Kim also recently released videos of her performing three songs from Feed the Best — “Alone,” “Minute” and “Claws” — with a seven-piece string ensemble.

The North American leg of Kim’s Feed the Beast World Tour launches September 27 in Austin, Texas. Ahead of that, she’ll perform at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas on September 24.

