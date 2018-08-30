Kim’s Creepy, Glow-in-the-Dark Skin Necklace

Kim Kardashian recently showed off a very strange, new accessory; a prosthetic, glow-in-the-dark necklace that pulsates to the beat of her heart. The necklace is part of an art exhibit called A. Human. Now, this art exhibit doesn’t open until September 5th. The exhibit was created by Simon Huck, a friend of the reality star. The exhibit is meant to look at how the future and technology could impact fashion and body modifications.

This makes us have a couple of questions: If it is not till the fifth, why put it on now? Does she have to wear it until the art exhibit? Will this be the hot new way to wear her diamonds so she doesn’t lose them in the ocean?