Kind Cashier Rescues Mom With Fussy Toddler In The Best Way

January 25, 2024 10:39AM EST
Mary-Ann Byrnes was shopping with her toddler daughter, also named Mary-Ann, at a Dollar Tree in New Jersey and it was busy. As they were checking out, little Mary-Ann started a meltdown and Fatimah, the cashier…understood the assignment!

She asked if the little girl could help her scan the items, and that was the magic trick! So Fatimah the cashier held little Mary-Ann as she scanned the items and had a ball!

It was captured on video, and mom Mary-Ann and Fatimah have kept in touch despite Fatimah getting transferred to a store closer to her home! 

 

