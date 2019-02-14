Kissing Has Numerous Health Benefits
By Sarah
|
Feb 14, 2019 @ 6:36 AM

There is some great news for those that like to get affectionate on Valentine’s Day.
Kissing has been proven to have many benefits to your mental and physical health.
Health benefits from kissing include reducing stress and anxiety by lowering cortisol levels and increasing serotonin levels.
Kissing can even burn calories! It can help you burn two to six calories every minute.
Not only can kissing make you happier, it is proven to lower your blood pressure by increasing your heart rate and dilating blood vessels.
Kissing can even benefit your teeth and build your immune system all thanks to swapping saliva.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Sam Smith Opens Up About Struggle With Body Image: ‘I’ll Always Be at War With This’ Nerdy News Podcast Episode 1 Frozen 2 Trailer Has Dropped! Chuck E. Cheese Responds To “Conspiracy” Video About The Freshness Of Their Pizzas “Aquaman 2” Has Been Confirmed Akron Parents Angry How Fight Among Students Was Handled
Comments