Kit Harington Gave a Rare Interview About Being a New Dad

Aug 1, 2021 @ 11:47pm

In a rare interview, Kit Harington opened out about fatherhood.  He said, “what surprises you is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever.’ Like, you don’t get a break from it. Every day, I wake up, and I look after this little human, and now we’re part of a unit together.” He also said, “I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you, and that’s a whole new dynamic you need to find—and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes.

It’s a beautiful thing; it really is.” The actor has a son with Rose Leslie, who was also a Game of Thrones star.  The pair have not shared the name of the baby with the public.  What was the best and worst character of Game of Thrones?

