Coronavirus Coverage
Watch
Listen
Dave & Jimmy
Chris
Kayleigh Kriss
Gabe
Sarah Quinn
JT
Submit Your Event Cancellation
MIXtivities
Local News
Closings & Delays
Contact
Intern with Mix 94.1
Mix Meal Deals
Photo Galleries
Submit Your Community Event
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Breaking News
Governor Makes Bold Move, Closes Schools
Chris
Kitchen Aid Releasing New Cordless Line
Mar 13, 2020 @ 7:42am
No more having to worry about running out of cord length when cooking!
TAGS
aid
Cordless
kitchen
Mixer
tools
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends! Gemma's Fur is Like Velvet and Her Heart is Made of Gold!
Terms Of Use
Canton/Akron
Coronavirus Coverage
Watch
Listen
Dave & Jimmy
Chris
Kayleigh Kriss
Gabe
Sarah Quinn
JT
Submit Your Event Cancellation
MIXtivities
Local News
Closings & Delays
Contact
Intern with Mix 94.1
Mix Meal Deals
Photo Galleries
Submit Your Community Event
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL