Know This Person? Canton Police Investigating Dollar Store Armed Robbery
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are investigating the Saturday morning armed robbery of the Dollar General store in the 900 block of West Tusc.
The police report indicates the robber made off with cash from the store register at just before 11 a.m.
Anyone with information on this suspect should contact the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-438-4416 or by texting CANTON followed by your tip to 847411.