Krispy Kreme announces ‘Let It Snow’ Donut Collection
Krispy Kreme starting Black Friday will feature its 5 donuts ‘Let It Snow’ collection at participating stores across the country.
This year will feature 3 new donuts called Poppy Penguin, Snowman Smile, and Snowy Sprinkle alongside the two-holiday favorites Santa Baby and chocolate iced donuts.
The chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme said, “This year, we’re tapping into the anticipating of wintry, holiday fun with our snowy holiday collection.”
During Black Friday, Krispy Kreme will be offering a free original glazed donut and a small coffee in stores and drive-thrus.
