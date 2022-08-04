Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Krispy Kreme Announces New Pumpkin Spiced Latte Swirl Doughnut

August 4, 2022 8:22AM EDT
Share

Krispy Kreme’s 2022 pumpkin spice collection is arriving nationwide starting August 8.

The collection includes a pumpkin spike latte swirl doughnut, a pumpkin spice filled cheesecake doughnut, a pumpkin spice cake doughnut and a pumpkin spice original glazed doughnut.

There will also be new coffee flavors including a pumpkin spice iced coffee and a pumpkin spice latte that can be ordered hot or frozen.

Are you ready for fall?

Popular Posts

1

Prankster Leaves Mashed Potatoes Around Neighborhood
2

Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
3

Disney Announces 'Chicken Little 2' For 2021
4

High School Football Fridays on Mix 94-1
5

Stark MHAR Shares Tips For A Safe Home Environment