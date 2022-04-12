Krispy Kreme Offers Doughnuts for Price of Gallon of Gas
Krispy Kreme doesn’t want you to choose between a gallon of gas and a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
Every Wednesday, based on what the national average gas price was for that Monday, you can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for that price.
For example if the national average on Monday for a gallon of gas is $4.11 then that Wednesday a dozen doughnuts will cost you $4.11.
A dozen original glazed doughnuts normally costs around $10.
This promotion is only on the original glazed doughnuts.
