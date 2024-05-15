Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Krispy Kreme Rolling Out Dolly Parton Collection Of Donuts With Giveaway

May 15, 2024 11:53AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Snag a free Krispy Kreme donut Saturday in celebration of their new Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnuts Collection inspired by Dolly Parton. one catch, you have to dress like Dolly or sing one of her songs to get the freebie!

There are four new flavors in the collection including the Dolly Dazzler (original glazed dipped in strawberry icing) and the Banana Puddin’ Pie (glazed filled with banana pudding). Then there’s the Peachy Keen Cobbler and Chocolate Creme Pie!

 

Popular Posts

1

Go on tour with Hozier in new video for “Too Sweet”
2

Taylor Swift adds ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ many new changes to The Eras Tour
3

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more
4

LISTEN UP: The 2024 Sourcebook is HERE!
5

Taylor Swift Adds New Songs To European Leg Of Eras Tour