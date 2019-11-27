Kristen Bell Is Weirded Out When She Meets Actors at Disney That Play Anna
Wouldn’t it be strange if you went to a theme park, and strangers were trying to replicate your voice? Kristen Bell voices Anna in the hit Disney movie and its sequel, ‘Frozen 2.’ While taking her daughters to Disneyland in California with her husband, Dax Shepard, she realized how bizarre it was to meet the woman who plays Anna every day at the amusement park. Kristen Bell, on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Although she finds the experience strange, her daughters didn’t seem to mind.