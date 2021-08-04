Kristen Bell Reveals She ‘Waits for the Stink’ To Bathe Kids
It was quite a shock when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said they didn’t wash themselves or their kids daily. But Kristen Bell has a similar way of doing things. She said on The View, “We bathed our children every single night — prior to bed is like the routine. And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, ‘Hey, when’s the last time you bathed them.'”
She added, “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There’s a red flag because, honestly, it’s just bacteria. And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’ So I don’t hate what they’re doing. I wait for the stink.” Do you think children should bathe daily? If not, how often?