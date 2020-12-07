Kristen Stewart Got COVID-19 Filming ‘Happiest Season’
While talking about Happiest Season will Stephen Colbert, Aubrey Plaza reveals that Kristen Stewart had coronavirus. She said, “COVID-19 was on our set, Kristen got sick.
Well, we didn’t know. She also says that many on set got sick from the virus, but since they filmed back in February, they didn’t realize how serious everything was at the time. At one point while telling the story, Aubrey looks shocked, like she realized she wasn’t supposed to give that information out to the public. Who is the cutest character on Happiest Season?