Kristin Cavallari Gets The “Laguna Beach” Cast Back Together For Her Jewelry Ad

April 14, 2023 9:43AM EDT
Kristin Cavallari has a jewelry brand, Uncommon James, and she called up some old buddies for a new ad. Her former castmates from Laguna Beach: Stephen Colletti, Jason Wahler, Talan Torriero, Alex Murrel, Alex Hooser and Jessica Smith all go back to school in a nostalgic photo shoot for the ad.

A source tells ET that it was fun for all and they ‘loved reminiscing’ about their time on the MTV reality show.

 

Did you watch Laguna Beach?

