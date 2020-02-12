KSU Partners With Lebron James to Offer Free 4 Year Tuition for ‘I Promise’ Students
This morning Kent State announced that they will be offering 4 years of free tuition to all eligible students in the oldest class of Lebron James’ I Promise school. In addition, they will also get 1 year of free room and board.
The 193 students, who are currently juniors, need to successfully be admitted to KSU and complete a certain amount of community service hours each semester. They must also fill out the required financial aid forms and then Kent State will cover the remaining tuition. They must remain in good academic standing to continue receive the free tuition.
Kent State is also working on raising money to cover any other expenses including the rest of the room and board through their college career and books.