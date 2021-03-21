L.A. Becomes Largest ‘No-Kill’ Animal Shelter City
Photo taken in Edmonton, Canada
Los Angeles is now a ‘no-kill’ animal shelter city – the largest in the U.S. According to the Best Friends Animal Society, L.A. now has a save rate of 90.4%, meaning fewer than 10% of shelter animals are put down – and for medical or behavioral reasons rather than lack of space. That’s quite a jump from 2012, when the city’s save rate was only 56%. Nationwide, the shelter save rate is roughly 79%, with one state – Delaware – declaring itself a no-kill state. Have you ever adopted a shelter pet? Is it realistic for the whole country to become ‘no-kill’?