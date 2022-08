Mix 94-1 caps off the quickest summer ever with our lonnnnnnnng Labor Day Throwback Weekend!

We’ll be spiking in some of our most requested throwbacks and old school jams all weekend long.

Got something you’d like to hear??? Text it to us – 330-583-1673.

Powered by Friends And Family Credit Union – Now more than ever, it’s time to bring a friend into the family.

From the station that’s NOT done with summer just yet…. Mix 94-1!