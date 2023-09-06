Lady Gaga features on new Rolling Stones album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones are getting ready to release their first album of original material since 2005, and Lady Gaga is along for the ride.

Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood said during a September 6 press conference that Gaga appears on the song “Sweet Sound of Heaven” on the new album. It’s called Hackney Diamonds, and it’s due out October 20. She’s one of several special guests on the record, including Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney.

In 2012, Gaga joined the Stones onstage for a performance of their classic “Gimme Shelter,” which is documented on the Stones’ 2023 concert album, Grrr Live!

The first single from Hackney Diamonds, “Angry,” is out now; its video stars Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney.

