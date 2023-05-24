Lady Gaga gets her beauty tips from “the University of TikTok”

Lady Gaga is scrolling TikTok just like the rest of us.

In a new interview with Glamour UK, the singer and Haus Labs founder says she gets some of her best beauty tips from the app.

“I’ve learnt a lot from the University of TikTok,” she says. “I think the thing that I’ve loved the most is just seeing the beauty community on TikTok … I love watching people tell stories about their lives while they do their makeup to get to know them better.”

She adds, “Of course I’ve seen other tips and tricks of how to chisel your jawline and such, but I think the real magic is when people share their hearts with you and the way that makeup transforms your life in a way that extends beyond the physical.”

Her Haus Labs makeup line officially launches at Sephora in the U.K. on June 6. Earlier this week, Gaga hinted the news while sipping some tea as the Brits would do.

