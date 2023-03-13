Lady Gaga goes viral for rushing to help fallen photographer at Oscars

Lady Gaga sprang into action when a photographer took a nasty spill on the Oscars’ red carpet Sunday night.

The photog was reportedly trying to snag a photo of Gaga when he fell. The man apparently lost his footing and fell backward, hitting the champagne-colored carpet loud enough to create an audible thud.

Video shows the singer whipping around and gasping loudly before running to the photographer with her arms outstretched to help him back on his feet. Gaga hovered for a few more seconds to make sure the man was OK before she returned to walking the red carpet.

The photographer has not yet been identified.

Even before the viral moment, the singer was turning heads for wearing a daring black gown that had been modeled by Gigi Hadid at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show just a few days prior.

The designer dress featured a sheer bodice with corset-like paneling, dropped waistline and flowing, ball gown-styled skirt with a waistline that partially showed her buttocks. Gaga accentuated the look with vintage Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry, including a collar necklace with matching earrings, bracelet and ring.

Gaga later removed the glam to perform a powerful rendition of her Oscar-nominated song “Hold My Hand.” She had wiped off her makeup and wore a black T-shirt and ripped black jeans to sing while sitting on a stool.

While some fans may think the performance was pretaped, Billboard confirms Gaga was singing live at the Oscars. The outlet says the singer “stuck around onstage” during the commercial break and hugged her band members as the crowd gave her a standing ovation.

She then rushed off stage to get back into her glamorous outfit.

