Lady Gaga Helps Tony Bennett Earn A Guinness World Record

Oct 20, 2021 @ 8:10am

Tony Bennett’s latest album with Lady Gaga helped him earn yet another Guinness World Record. With the release of “Love for Sale” on Oct. 1 at age 95 and 60 days, that makes him the oldest person to release an album of new material.

Gaga says, “I see a young boy every time I sing with him, and it just makes the experience of singing so freeing,”  “To have it be about two souls singing together … and then at the same time, I also take in all his wisdom. The wisdom of all his years.”

MORE HERE

