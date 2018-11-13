Lady Gaga Lifts Spirits at Shelter

Lady Gaga is in California helping to lift the spirits of those affected by the California wildfires.

Gaga, who also had to flee her home, spoke to evacuees at a Red Cross shelter and told the crowd, “I extend my love…I know we don’t know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone.”

It’s said that Gaga spent about 90 minutes at the shelter, and encouraged people there to seek out the mental health counselors to deal with what they’re going through.

How important are mental health counselors when you’re going through something traumatic?