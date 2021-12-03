      Weather Alert

Lady Gaga named Best Actress by New York Film Critics Circle for 'House of Gucci' role

Dec 3, 2021 @ 2:33pm

Fabio Lovino/© 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lady Gaga is already off to a good start this awards season.

The singer/actress has been named Best Actress by the New York Film Critics Circle for her role in House of Gucci. In the Ridley Scott-directed film, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who was famously convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband, Italian fashion heir Maurizio Gucci.

Gaga has been generally getting rave reviews for her performance, though the Gucci family has spoken out decrying the film’s portrayal of the protagonists as inaccurate.

House of Gucci is Gaga’s acting follow-up to her Oscar-nominated role in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

The New York Film Critics Circle also named Benedict Cumberbatch as Best Actor for The Power of the Dog while Drive My Car was chosen as Best Film.

