Lady Gaga performs in French at Olympics opening ceremony

As expected, Lady Gaga has performed at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Gaga appeared on a staircase on the bank of the Seine River in Paris, hiding behind two big pink feathered fans, so all we could see were her legs, clad in black stockings and stilettos. When she was revealed we could see she was sporting a black bodysuit, with her hair slicked back in a bun, and a feather headpiece.

Gaga then performed the song “Mon Truc en Plumes,” which means “My Feathered Thing.” It was made famous by Renée Jeanmaire, popularly known as “Zizi,” accompanied by dancers.

In the middle of the upbeat number, she sat down at a piano for a minute, and then was back up and dancing, now with a white feathered “tail” attached to her outfit. After some more dance moves, she ran back up the stairs.

It remains to be seen when and if Celine Dion will also perform.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.