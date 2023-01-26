Lady Gaga shares her reaction to hearing “Bloody Mary” on the radio

Courtesy Netflix

Lady Gaga has a new song on the radio, but the interesting thing is that it’s not something she recorded recently.

Thanks to the hit Netflix series Wednesday and the viral TikTok dance craze it spawned, Gaga’s 2011 deep cut “Bloody Mary” is creeping onto radio stations.

The singer took to TikTok to share her reaction to hearing the song, which she never released as an official single, playing on a local radio station. The video starts with Gaga filming her car’s radio and shouting, “We’re on the radio!” She then flips the camera around and films herself mouthing along to the lyrics.

The video was also captioned in all capital letters, “When your song from 2011 is a 2023 smash.”

“Bloody Mary,” from Gaga’s ﻿Born This Way﻿ album, is enjoying a renaissance thanks to Wednesday‘s viral dance scene in which star Jenna Ortega flails to The Cramps‘ 1981 song “Goo Goo Muck.” TikTokers recreated the dance, but chose to soundtrack their videos to a sped-up version of “Bloody Mary.”

Netflix later jumped on the song’s newfound popularity by featuring it in a teaser confirming the show’s second season.

It should be noted that Gaga’s video is exciting fans for another reason. She wrote in the video description, “Driving home from set … my song came on the radio [sobbing emoji].” The singer included a joker card and red heart emoji when talking about being on set, which fans say is her way of revealing she’s working on the upcoming Joker sequel.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.