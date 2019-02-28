Lady Gaga Squashes Cooper Romance Rumor
By Sarah
Feb 28, 2019 @ 7:32 AM

Lady Gaga made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and finally talked about the romance rumors involving her and Bradley Cooper.
When Kimmel asked her about the chemistry Gaga said, “People felt love and that’s what we wanted them to see. I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!”
Gaga went on to say that the entire chemistry look and feel during their performance at the Academy Awards was Bradley’s idea.
