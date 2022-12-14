Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Rihanna get Critics Choice Awards nominations for movie songs

Interscope

Earlier this week, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna were nominated for the Golden Globes Award for Best Original Song. Their winning streak now continues with the news that they’ve all received Best Song nominations for the Critics Choice Awards.

Gaga is nominated for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, while Rihanna is nominated for “Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Taylor is nominated for “Carolina,” from Where the Crawdads Sing.

The rest of the nominees include “Ciao Papa,” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and “Naatu Naatu,” from the Indian language film RRR, both of which were also nominated for Golden Globes, plus “New Body Rhumba,” a song by LCD Soundsystem from the movie White Noise.

Gaga has already won two Critics Choice Awards: Best Actress for A Star Is Born and Best Song for “Shallow,” from the same film. Taylor won a Critics Choice Award in the category of Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary for the 2020 documentary Miss Americana. Rihanna has never received a nomination from the organization.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.