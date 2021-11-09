      Weather Alert

Lady Gaga To Host “Power Of Kindness” Special

Nov 9, 2021 @ 8:26am

Lady Gaga is rolling out a new 30-minute digital special, called The Power of Kindness, this Friday on her Facebook and Instagram pages.

It’s perfectly timed for World Kindness Day this Saturday. According to CBS Mornings, the special will feature Gaga discussing mental health with young people, as well as the impact kindness can have on mental health.

“I love that she’s doing this,” said CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King. “How many of us have said, ‘How are you?’ Fine, fine, fine,’ and you’re really not fine.”  “We live in a society where everything is so vitriolic and so mean,” King added. “I know that she cares about this; she’s committed to it.”

