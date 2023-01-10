Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” debuts on Hot 100 thanks to ‘Wednesday’

Courtesy Netflix

It came out in 2011 and was never released as a single, but now Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way track “Bloody Mary” has officially hit the Billboard chart — thanks to Wednesday.

The hit Netflix Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday features a viral moment where Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, does a unique dance to the 1981 song “Goo Goo Muck” by psychobilly band The Cramps. But when TikTok users began recreating the dance, they started using a sped-up version of “Bloody Mary” as the soundtrack in place of “Goo Goo Muck.”

Even Gaga got in on the trend, and all that TikTok activity has led to increased streaming of the song, followed by radio play and, now, a chart entry.

The song enters the Billboard Hot 100 at #68, marking Gaga’s first time back on that tally since last year’s Top Gun: Maverick song “Hold My Hand,” which peaked at #49. On Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart, it’s at #32 and rising.

Though “Bloody Mary” wasn’t released as a single from Born This Way, the album spun off five hits, including the title track, “Judas,” “The Edge of Glory” and “You and I.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.