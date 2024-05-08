Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica Ball’ concert special is coming to Max

May 8, 2024 12:19PM EDT
Share
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Ever since Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica Ball tour wrapped up in 2022, fans have been waiting for the concert film. Well, it’s finally here.

One of the final shows on the tour, the September 10 date in LA, was recorded; in June 2023 Gaga confirmed on Instagram that she was working on editing The Chromatica Ball film. She confirmed on Wednesday that the concert special will stream May 25 on Max.

“OMG finally,” one fan commented.

You can watch a teaser for the special on YouTube and HBO’s Instagram, set to the album’s single “Stupid Love.”

The Chromatica Ball promoted Gaga’s 2020 album, Chromatica; it was delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaga’s first all-stadium tour, it grossed more than $112 million. Among the songs performed on the tour were “Bad Romance,” “Rain On Me,” “Shallow,” “Poker Face,” “Telephone,” “Just Dance” and “Born This Way.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Billy Joel Serenades His Ex-Wife With The Song He Wrote For Her
2

Drew Barrymore teams with Justin Bieber’s drew house for new capsule collection
3

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more
4

Dua Lipa talks dealing with online hate: “I get a real kick out of proving people wrong”
5

A symptom of being spicy: Shinedown announces signature hot sauce line