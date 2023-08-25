Lady Gaga’s doing an Instagram Live at 2 p.m. ET

Attention, Little Monsters: The good news is that Lady Gaga is doing an Instagram Live today, August 25. The bad news is that it appears she’ll only be talking about her makeup line — but hey, you never know.

Her Instagram Story notes that the Live starts at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on Friday on the @sephora Instagram page. Joining Gaga will be Sephora content creator Carla Cassandra, and they’ll be talking about the latest product from Gaga’s Haus Labs brand: the Triclone Skin Tech Concealer.

Meanwhile, Gaga is continuing her sudden wealth posts on her own feed. Following three back-to-back posts of her rehearsals for her Las Vegas Jazz & Piano residency, she shared another post showing off a low ponytail and a shimmery eye makeup look.

“Hi for no reason just hi,” she wrote.

Thrilled fans responded in the comments. “I am so happy that lately you are sharing more moments of your life with us, I feel like I’m 16 again,” wrote one. “She is in her active era,” wrote another.

